OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

ONEW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,224 shares of company stock worth $5,571,226 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,793,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

