Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,811 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,811 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for approximately 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 346.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $133.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

