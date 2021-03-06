Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.