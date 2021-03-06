Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,470.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,188.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,838.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,471.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

