Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $835,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

EWJ stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

