Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,866,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.