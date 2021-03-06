ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Price Target Raised to $10.00

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,802.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391 in the last three months. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

