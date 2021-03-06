Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.55.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 374,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 812,594 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

