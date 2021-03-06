Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $174.47 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

