Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 226.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $14,335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 125,896 shares during the period.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.