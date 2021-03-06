Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $315,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $35.58 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

