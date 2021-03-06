Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

