Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPX were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

