Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 284 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $719,290. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.