Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 936 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

