Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 94,010 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,010 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

RCL opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

