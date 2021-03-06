OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Up 36.9% in February

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 28th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,017,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,331,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

