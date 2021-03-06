Orient Walt One Day Trading Volume Tops $837,015.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $837,015.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

