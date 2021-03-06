OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $148.80 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $148.80 million and $884,672.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,779,211 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

