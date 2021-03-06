Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orthofix Medical in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.41 million, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

