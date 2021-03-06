OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Sells $457,824.84 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $933.75 million, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.