Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells $2,794,974.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,794,974.00.

Oscar Health stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 5,505,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823,066. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.