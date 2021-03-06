OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.30

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.30 and traded as high as $41.50. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 2,336 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $452.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

