Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.31. 47,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 37,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

