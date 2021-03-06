Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

