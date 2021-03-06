Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting decent fourth-quarter results, OUTFRONT Media witnessed a 31.2% year-over-year decline in quarterly revenues. This was primarily due to the dwindling demand for its services and billboard displays. In the near term, its performance will likely continue to bear the brunt in the near term as outdoor travel has taken a hit amid the pandemic, leading to a dent in advertising expenditure. Hence, despite its geographically-diversified portfolio, solid presence in key markets and focus on the conversion of static billboard displays to digital ones, demand for the company’s assets are likely to remain subsided. Moreover, OUTFRONT Media’s sizeable debt position remains concerning and it remains vulnerable to credit risks in case of any downturn. Also, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

NYSE OUT opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.