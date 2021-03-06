Outset Medical (OM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter.

Shares of OM stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.