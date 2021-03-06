Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.17

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 44033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

OVCHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

