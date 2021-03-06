P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of P10 stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,184. P10 has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc in December 2017.

