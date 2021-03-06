Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $656,000 Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TBK opened at $80.41 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.