Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of TriState Capital worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 60.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $25.04 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

