Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intevac were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 80,385 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intevac during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intevac by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.96. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

