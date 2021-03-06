Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Univest Financial worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UVSP. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

UVSP opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

