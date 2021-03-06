Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $134.95 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Several analysts have commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

