Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

