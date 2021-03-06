Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Stewart Information Services worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 361.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

STC stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

