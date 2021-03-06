Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 317,749 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

