Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,755 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $235,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $331,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $63.54.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

