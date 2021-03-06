Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of McGrath RentCorp worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,285.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $747,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $80.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.