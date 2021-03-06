Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,586 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $413.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

