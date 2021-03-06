Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAND. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pandion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pandion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:PAND opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,876,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

