Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.

PARR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $998.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

