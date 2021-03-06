Paracle Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $81,560,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 2,661,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,544. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

