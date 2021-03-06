Paracle Advisors LLC Has $16.46 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,661 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ROUS traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $36.28. 18,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,779. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $37.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02.

