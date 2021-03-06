Paracle Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,862. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

