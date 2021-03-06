Paracle Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

