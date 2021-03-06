Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.91. 4,466,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $128.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

