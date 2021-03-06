Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth Sells 3,501 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $293,978.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,403,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

