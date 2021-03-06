Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 5.8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.04. 2,929,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,643,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 97.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $316,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 351.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.