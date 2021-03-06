Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $470.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.22.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $375.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $171,299,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Paycom Software by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

